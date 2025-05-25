Natasha Akpoti-uduaghan: Her Battle For Political Survival Gets Tougher

Share

Embattled Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has once again made headlines, as fresh legal troubles emerged on the heels of her recent suspension from the Nigerian Senate.

In March 2025, Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, was suspended for six months following a dispute with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, whom she accused of sexual harassment; a claim Akpabio has strongly denied.

Reading the Senate’s resolution, Senate President Akpabio said:

“That the Senate do suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months for her total violation of the Senate Standing Rules (2023 as amended), for bringing the presiding officer and the entire Nigerian Senate to public opprobrium.”

Although a few senators pushed for a reduced suspension of three months, the majority upheld the Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct Committee’s recommendation. The Senate, however, left a window open, stating that the suspension could be lifted or shortened should she issue a written apology.

Now, the senator faces a new challenge: a lawsuit filed by the Federal Government. On May 16, 2025, the government filed a criminal charge against her at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja. The suit, marked CR/297/25, lists Akpoti-Uduaghan as the sole defendant.

According to the charge, she is accused of making defamatory remarks during a live television broadcast; an offence under Section 391 of the Penal Code, which addresses statements intended to harm the reputation of another. If found guilty, the offence is punishable under Section 392 of the same code.

The case came as a surprise to many, including the senator’s supporters, who view the move as piling on further pressure in an already contentious political climate.

With her suspension still ongoing, Akpoti-Uduaghan must now navigate the legal terrain of a defamation charge that reportedly involves both Senate President Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

As the situation unfolds, political observers are watching closely.

For Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the coming months could be pivotal as she battles not only a six-month suspension, but also a potentially damaging court case that threatens her political future.

