Natasha Akpoti-uduaghan Finally Gets Her Trophy

She has been sworn in as the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District. There is a saying that ‘when something belongs to you, heavens will naturally align with destiny to make it happen.. In the Nigerian judiciary, especially when electoral polls cases are involved, it is rare to get victory announced twice to the same person.

The recent confirmation, for the second time that Natasha Akpoti- Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial election held in February, by the Court of Appeal, Abuja, shows that, Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan is indeed that woman of steel. The hand of God must be involved if one has to consider the fact that for many years, Nigerian politics is run by the rules of men of power. In September 2023, the Tribunal declared Natasha winner of Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The win was seen as a win for all women in politics, who recorded losses in the 2023 elections. The tribunal said Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan polled 54,074 votes against 51,291 secured by Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere of the APC in the 25th of February, 2023 election. Abubakar Sadiq-Ohere must have found the result outrageous and appealed again, which led to the confirmation that Natasha in- deed won the senatorial seat.

On Tuesday, 31 October, 2023, the three-member panel, in a judgment, upheld the judgment of the state’s election tribunal and dismissed the appeal filed by Ohere of the APC. The court agreed that the submissions of counsel for Akpoti- Uduagan, Mr Johnson Usman, SAN, were meritorious. The appellate court also awarded the sum of N500, 000 against Ohere. The Tribunal Chairman, Justice K. A. Orjiako, delivered the unanimous judgment of the three-man panel, revealing that Sen. Ohere’s results were inflated in nine polling units in the Ajaokuta Local Government Area.

He added that the Independent National Electoral Commission reduced Natasha’s results in those areas and omitted the results of three other polling units meant for Natasha in the same LGA. Following the necessary corrections, the court declared Natasha as the winner of the election with 54,074 votes, surpassing Ohere, who garnered 51,291 votes. Natasha Hadiza Akpoti was born on 9th December, 1979. She is the second of four children and the only daughter of a Nigerian father and a Ukrainian mother.

Her father, Dr. Jimoh Abdul Ak- poti, is from Obeiba-Ihima, Kogi State. She spent her early years in Ihima, Okene Local Government. She studied at the University of Abuja from 2000 to 2004 and graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree. She was called to the Nigerian bar in 2005 upon graduation from the Nigerian Law School in Abuja. In 2011, she proceeded to the University of Dundee and graduated with a Master of Laws degree in 2012.

She holds a Master of Business Administration in Oil & Gas Management from the University of Dundee. Akpoti-Uduaghan is a mother of three. On 5 March 2022, she married the Alema of Warri, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan (not ex- governor Emmanuel Uduaghan), in a ceremony at her native home in Ihima. In 2018, she declared her intentions to run for the office of Senator representing Kogi Central in the Nigerian Senate under the umbrella of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). On 25 May 2022, Natasha won the PDP’s primaries for the 2023 Kogi Central Senatorial Elections to face Abubakar Ohere, who picked the APC ticket.