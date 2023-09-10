Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Bounces Back

Success, they say awaits those who work hard, persevere, watch and wait. It has indeed been a long road to victory for Nigerian lawyer, Social Entrepreneur and Politician, Natasha Akpoti- Uduaghan who at some point may have given up hope on all she and her political team had put in to come this far in the Kogi Central Senatorial polls.

It could be recalled that many obstacles arose to hinder the general election in Kogi where, in February 2023, a few days to the senatorial elections, in a bid to forestall transportation of electoral materials to the district elections, it was alleged that the Kogi State government excavated portions of the road linking to her senatorial district.

However, the government stated that the excavations were done to prevent access by hoodlums who had made the route a thoroughfare for themselves. Against all odds, the election held. Although Natasha was said to have lost to her opponent, she never relented in taking her disagreement with the results to the Election Tribunal.

Now, few months down the line, ‘Victory at last’ became the favourite song for her and her political party, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) as the Tribunal declared Natasha winner of Kogi Central Senatorial District. The win is not just a win for PDP but also a win for women in politics, who recorded losses in the 2023 elections.

The tribunal said Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan polled 54,074 votes against 51,291 secured by Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere of the APC in the 25 February, 2023. Elated, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan dis- closed this on her verified Facebook page.

The three-member panel of judges, led by K. A. Orjiako, at the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal unanimously declared her winner of the election after nullifying the victory of the All Progress Congress (APC) candidate, Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere. Orjiako, a judge, stated that the earlier announced results in which Mr Sadiku- Ohere was declared winner by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) were inflated in nine polling units of Ajaokuta Local Government Area (LGA ) while the votes of Mrs Akpoti- Uduaghan were intentionally reduced by INEC Ward Collation officers.

The panel decided to make adequate corrections based on the evidence presented before it and declared Mrs Akpoti- Uduaghan as the rightful winner of the poll, having polled 54,074 against Mr Sadiku-Ohere (APC) who polled 51,291 votes. “After making the proper corrections, Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan (PDP), having polled 54,074 against Abubakar Ohere’s 51,291, is hereby declared the authentic winner,” Mr Orjiako declared.

He explained further: “During the collation of results, three other polling units’ result was deliberately not entered for Natasha in the same Local Government. “From the pieces of evidence before this tribunal, Natasha’s votes in the nine polling units of Ajaokuta were 1073 against the 77 recorded by the ward collation officers, while those scored by Ohere were inflated to 1,553 against the actual figure of 1,031.

“In view of this, we are convinced that the petitioners’ 996 votes in polling units 009, 046 and O49 polling units of Ganaja village of Ajaokuta were deliberately not recorded at the Ward Collation Centre. “It is not the duty of collation officers to reject results submitted by Presiding Officers from polling units in an election that followed the electoral guidelines substantially. That officer failed in his duty.”

According to him, all issues raised by the petitioner have been resolved in her favour. The chairman ordered the 3rd respondent (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Mr Ohere and issue the same to Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan. Natasha Hadiza Akpoti was born on 9 December 1979.

She is the second of four children and the only daughter of a Nigerian father and a Ukrainian mother. Her father, Dr. Jimoh Abdul Akpoti, is from Obeiba-Ihima, Kogi State. She spent her early years in Ihima, Okene Local Government. She studied at the University of Abuja from 2000 to 2004 and graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree.

She was called to the Nigerian bar in 2005 upon graduation from the Nigerian Law School in Abuja. In 2011, she proceeded to the University of Dundee and graduated with a Master of Laws degree in 2012. She holds a Master of Business Administration in Oil & Gas Management from the Univer- sity of Dundee. Akpoti-Uduaghan is a mother of three.

On 5 March 2022, she married the Alema of Warri, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan (not to be confused with the ex-governor Emmanuel Uduaghan), in a ceremony at her native home in Ihima. In 2018, she declared her intentions to run for the office of Senator representing Kogi Central in the Nigerian Senate under the umbrella of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). On 25 May 2022 Natasha won the PDP’s primaries for the 2023 Kogi Centre Senatorial Elections to face Abubakar Ohere who picked the APC ticket.