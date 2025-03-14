Natasha – Akpabio Saga: Senate Passes Vote Of Confidence In Akpabio

Share

The Senate, yesterday, passed a vote of confidence in the Godswill Akpabio-led administration, expressing satisfaction with his performance and general conduct so far.

The apex legislative Assembly passed the vote of confidence in their leader, following a motion moved by the Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele.

Bamidele, who cited Orders 40 and 51 to move his motion on the recent controversy rocking the Upper Chamber, stressed the need for clarity, adherence to legislative rules and a renewed focus on governance.

The 10th Senate has been in the negative news since February 20, when Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan representing Kogi Central Senatorial District had a serious altercation with the President of the Senate over seating rearrangement.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended by the Senate after being investigated and found guilty of gross violation of Senate rules as contained in the Senate Standing Orders 2023 (as amended).

She tagged her suspension as an injustice, reporting the matter to the United Nation’s Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) last Tuesday, where she narrated to the parliamentarians there that her suspension was based on her allegation of sexual harassment against the President of the Senate.

However, responding to her complaint to the IPU on Wednesday, the Senate told the IPU that Senator Natasha’s suspension had nothing to do with her sexual harassment allegation against Akpbaio, but for gross misconduct and disobedient to Senate rules.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Senator Bamidele, pointed out that there had been heightened public interest in the matter due to allegations made by Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The Leader noted that at no point from August 2023 till the present time was the Senate informed of any sexual harassment claims, adding that the issue at hand was purely about disciplinary measures related to breaches of Senate rules.

He further defended the Senate’s authority to regulate its proceedings, including the decision to suspend a Senator, stating that such actions were necessary to maintain order and uphold legislative integrity.

He refuted claims that the Senate acted beyond its constitutional rights, noting that suspension remains the only alternative to anarchy within the chamber.

Regarding international reactions, he further clarified that the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) acted within its own rules, and that any statements made by the Senator in question at the IPU meeting were done in a personal capacity, not as a designated delegate representing Nigeria.

Bamidele also addressed the Civil Society Organisations, noting that Nigeria was making progress but still faced significant challenges, urging the public to be objective in their analysis and to reserve their energy for genuine cases of sexual harassment.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, who presided over the plenary session, noted that with the budget which has been signed into law, the legislature should focus on its oversight functions.

Barau pointed out that the matter between the President of the Senate and Akpoti-Uduaghan is now before the courts, and as such, the Senate should allow the legal process to take its course.

Meanwhile, Akpoti-Uduaghan has instituted a contempt application against Akpabio over her suspension. On March 4, the federal high court in Abuja restrained the senate committee on ethics, privileges, and public petitions from conducting disciplinary proceedings against Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Obiora Egwuatu, the presiding judge, gave the order following an ex parte application filed by counsels to the Kogi senator. Forty-eight hours later, the senate suspended AkpotiUduaghan for six months over alleged misconduct.

In the contempt application, Akpabio, Imasuen, and the clerk of the national assembly were listed as respondents. The Kogi senator told the court that her suspension from the senate on March 6 contravened the restraining order issued by the court.

