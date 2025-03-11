New Telegraph

Natasha: 100 Women Groups Apologise To Senate, Akpabio

Nigerian Women Crusade for Good Governance (NWCGG), representing 100 women groups, yesterday apologised to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the Senate for Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual allegation against the former Akwa Ibom State governor.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja on behalf of the leader of the groups, Cecilia Ikechukwu condemned Akpoti’s behavior, labeling it “disruptive, crude, and distasteful”.

According to her, Mrs Akpoti’s actions have brought embarrassment to Nigerian women and undermined the efforts of women politicians who have worked hard to gain the trust and respect of Nigerians.

The NWCGG praised Akpabio for his commitment to good governance and his support for women’s inclusion in politics.

The women urged Akpoti to use her six-month suspension to reflect on her actions, seek therapy, and study the Senate rules to gain a better understanding of the legislative process.

