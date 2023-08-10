NATA Pledges To Collaborate With Oil Firm On Lubricant Distribution

The executive members of Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), Lagos State Chapter, recently visited the lubricant blending plant of Hyde Energy, an indigenous energy trading company, located in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, to assess the quality of lubricants produced and distributed in the Nigerian market in order to partner with them.

The NATA executive team, led by its Chairman, Comrade Moruf Egberongbe, had paid a courtesy call on the management of Hyde Energy in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, while also using the opportunity to tour the lubricant plant, as well as to see their adherence to international best practices by Hyde Energy Lubricant business. Indeed, the lubricant plant, one of the largest lubricant manufacturing facilities in Nigeria, has the capacity to blend 30,000 liters of lubricant per day.

The lubricants produced at Hyde Energy blending plant undergo stringent quality control measures and adhere to the highest standards, as certified by the Nige- rian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). With over 30 different grades of lubricants manufactured and distributed for automotive, industrial, marine, and mechanical machines and equipment, the company ensures a diverse range of offerings.

During the visit, the NATA executive team had the opportunity to tour the lubricant plant, led by the Head of Lubricants Business at Hyde Energy, Ayobami Isaac Olowolayemo accompanied by the Plant Manager, Uwadia Isiraojie.

The NATA representatives were guided through the company’s manufacturing processes and engaged in a discussion with Hyde Energy’s management team regarding the company’s commitment to producing high-quality lubricants. During his appreciation to the NATA executives, the Head of Lubricants at Hyde Energy, Mr. Ayobami Isaac Olowolayemo, stated: “We deeply appreciate the visit of the NATA team to our plant today.

“The visit holds great significance for us because, at Hyde Energy, our foremost objective is to provide Nigerian motorists with lubricants of unparalleled quality. “Therefore, collaborating with NATA, showing them our blending and manufacturing processes, and leveraging their expertise and ex- tensive coverage is pivotal. “With this visit, we are convinced of NATA’s commitment to promote the use of quality lubricants in Nigeria, and we are excited about the future.”

Comrade Egberongbe, who led his team together with Asiwaju Ja- cob Fayeun, who was the immediate past chairman of the association in Lagos State, expressed his deepest satisfaction with the Hyde Energy Lubricant Plant, commending its state-of-the-art facilities and well- trained staff. He emphasised the importance of indigenous manufacturing in Nigeria and acknowledged the plant’s contribution to job creation in the country.