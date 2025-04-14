NASU Warns FG Over Selective Disbursement Of N50bn Earned Allowance

Share

The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) has issued a stern warning to the Federal Government over selective implementation of agreements and payment delays in the tertiary education sector, warning that any bias in disbursing the promised N50 billion earned allowance could trigger a new wave of industrial unrest.

Speaking at a two-day Universities & Inter-University Centres Trade Group Council Meeting organised by NASU, the General Secretary of NASU, Prince Peter Adeyemi, said the earned allowance had been a problematic issue over time.

Adeyemo said: “They have tried to divide the ranks of the unions. Particularly in the universities. So, when the earned allowance is release, they will put the non-teaching staff on one side, and put the academics on another side.

“And when they want to share the money, they will give 20 per cent to the three non-teaching staff unions and give 70 per cent to the academics.We protested over this.

“Infact this was part of the reasons why we embarked on that long strike in 2022. And as of August 2022, while the strike has lasted for about four months, we were invited to a meeting, chaired by the former minister of education, minister Adamu, Adamu ,with his team. And there was an agreement that was signed.

“In that agreement government committed itself to releasing N50b for the payment of earned allowance for both the academics and the nonteaching. That was one of the promised incentives that made us to suspend that strike.”

