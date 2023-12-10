NASU UniAbuja Election: Wambai Demands Inauguration Without Further Delay

The winner of the April 2023 Chairmanship election of the Non-Academic Staff Union (Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), University of Abuja, Comrade Mohammed Wambai, has called on the national Secretariat of the body to inaugurate the elected officials in the interest of justice.

Wambai who made this demand while speaking with journalists in Abuja accused the national President, Makolo Hassan of sitting on the University of Abuja NASU election because he and some national EXCO members have a vested interest in the leadership of the University of Abuja Chapter.

He is of the opinion that the national President and his team were afraid that swearing him in with those elected along with him, might affect their chances of emerging winners in their second term ambition, as the President will seek chapter endorsement to scale through.

Wambai expressed great shock and concerns that the same national President, who supervised the University of Abuja’s April election, alongside the Secretary-General, Comrade Peter Adeyemi, and other national and State officers, turned around to declare the election nullified.

He explained that the reason being given by Hassan was that he (Wambai) and the Secretary-elect, Comrade Sunday Ajegina, who scored over 200 votes to emerge winner, belong to the same Department.

The aggrieved Chairman-elect pointed out that there was no rule or law of NASU that prohibited two persons of the same Department from being elected as EXCO members at the same time.

Wambai had also written to the national EXCO on the matter, through the Secretary-General, Peter Adeyemi, demanding that he and the Secretary-elect be sworn in or conduct fresh elections, in order to restore peace and harmony in the NASU UniAbuja Chapter.

Part of the protest letter by Wambai to the Secretary-General, titled:Re: Nullification Of UniAbuja NASU Chairmanship and Secretaryship Elections reads: “I received and read with dismay your letter Ref: NASU/UV/43/VOL.V/10 dated 9th June, 2023, on the above subject matter.

“Sir, the election was duly conducted and observed by the highest-ranking officers of NASU, the President, Barr. Hassan Makolo and your humble self, Comrade Peter Adeyemi, the General Secretary. The screening of all the candidates and other processes of the election were conducted by the highest officers of the Union.

“The statement captioned “The outcome of the two principal positions’ Election contravened the approved policy of the Union” is what I find difficult to understand, as I am not aware of this particular policy, as it is not even seen as a Clause in either the Constitution or the Election Guideline that was received in the branch, more so that I’ve seen in other branches of NASU that produced two principal officers as an outcome in their election. To mention but a few are, Nasarawa State University, Keffi branch, Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) and so many others.”

“Given this sir, I regret to inform you that I reject this action and find it totally unacceptable. Please note that, in the interest of peace and our quest for justice to prevail, I urge you to do the needful, because peace is not just the absence of war but the presence of justice, which must be blind to all kinds of sentiments.”

When contacted on their views on the matter, former UniAbuja NASU Chapter Chairman, Mr Simon Yakubu, former ex-officio, Musa Habibu, who was also a member of the electoral Committee, thought that the right thing should be done immediately by the national President, to save the lingering situation affecting the Chapter.

According to them, the President and indeed the national Secretariat should do the right thing, which is to swear in the NASU Uniabuja Executive immediately to start functioning properly rather than causing uneasiness in the union.

They all referred to the University of Nasarawa and the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), where they had a similar situation exactly as in the case of the University of Abuja, and the winners were sworn in without delay, wondering why the case of University of Abuja should be different.

Meanwhile, the person appointed as the Caretaker Committee Chairperson for the NASU, University of Abuja, Sadiya Hassan, declined any comment on a telephone interaction, saying that until the national council decided, she had nothing to say about the impasse.

However, when contacted, Dr James Bando, who is an EXCO member and past national Secretary, opined that the national body should either swear in the winners of the University of Abuja NASU election of April 2023 or conduct another election to allow the system to operate.

Bando stated that a situation where the NEC capitalized on two principal officers from the same department winning elections as a reason for the cancelation of the April election was unfair because the exact scenario happened in other education institutions, and yet the elections were not nullified.

