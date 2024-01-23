NASU tasks govt on union’s welfare

Lack of fairness and equity in the implementation of policies in universities and research institutions by the Federal Government for the various staff unions, has remained a source of concern for the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU). This is as the nation’s higher institutions and other allied research institutions are grappling with various challenges, including the problems of infrastructure deficit; poor funding; unresolved Federal Government/unions’ agreements, poor staff welfare and remuneration, resulting in low morale in the system bedeviling the institutions.

Worried by the challenges of lack of equity and fairness in policy implementation in the institutions, the union at its oneday Delegates Conference, held in Abuja, x-rayed some of the current issues confronting the union and the problems of the Nigeria’s education system, and how the nagging issues could be mitigated. The focus of the one-day NASU delegate conference, which served as an avenue for members of the union across institutions in the country to elect a new leadership for the union, was also used to raise some critical issues affecting the union and education, as well as making key recommendations to the government on need to address the challenge frontally so as to give the system a new breath of life. Part of the issues x-rayed at the conference included the activities of the union, its strengths and weaknesses, current issues confronting the union, while the union also critically analysed the government’s response to the challenges so far in order to ensure stability and set a stage for industrial harmony in the system. As part of the high points of the conference, the union in what it described as “dedicated commitment and sterling performance,” returned the duo of the National President, Makolo Hassan and General Secretary, Prince Peters Adeyemi for another tenure to steer the ship of the union, respectively.

Funding

Setting the stage for the discourse, NASU, however, frowned over the inadequate funding of the institutions, insisting that funding of tertiary institutions has been a major issue driving industrial disharmony with the government at all levels over the years, and which the government needs to address without further delay by injecting the required investment into the system. Inadequate funding of education and health research institutions, NASU lamented, has reached critical juncture such that what is found in the institutions today is infrastructural decay, poor service delivery and low staff morale. The union, which acknowledged the establishment of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and other intervention platforms of the Federal Government, such as the Revitalisation Fund through the NEEDS Assessment, noted that the interventions are part of the Federal Government’s efforts at addressing the rot in the system.

Though the union insisted that these interventions were in partial fulfillment or implementation in line with the fundamental objectives and principles of state policies in accordance with Chapter II, Section 18 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and in conforming with UNESCO’s recommendation of 26 per cent of the nation’s yearly fiscal budget to the education sector. Towards this end, NASU called on the current administration both at federal and state government levels, to as a matter of urgency, improve budgetary allocations to education and health, as well as research and allied institutions to conform to UNESCO recommendation in order to address the infrastructural and poor service delivery challenges in these sectors. For efficiency, NASU also called on the National Assembly to amend the TETFund Act in order to accommodate Research Institutes in its funding arrangements considering the fact that these institutes are also tertiary institutions.

Retirement age/payment of peculiarity allowance

Another critical issue raised by the union at the conference, is the highly celebrated approval of the 65 years retirement age or 40 years of service for teachers in primary and post-primary schools by the government, but which implementation has remained an issue of debate for professional and non-professional staff working in same environment as they were excluded from the approved increment. Under this, the union, however, acknowledged the retirement age of workers in the universities and inter-university centres, polytechnics and colleges of education which has been pegged at 65 years for academic and non-academic staff, except for professors whose retirement at age is pegged at 70 years. But, the union stated that the Law establishing Research Institutes provides that the Conditions of Service of staff of these institutes should be as applicable in the university system, even as it regretted that non-implementation of the policy for all categories of staff in research institutes is a deviation from the principle of equity, fairness and natural justice. Therefore, the union challenged the Federal Government on the need to implement the 65 years retirement age for the non research staff of research and allied institutions as expedient in line with the law establishing the institutions. NASU also wondered why “some state governments are yet to implement this policy for employees of their state tertiary institutions,” even as the conference insisted that those state governments yet to implement the policy across board should do so without further delay. Meanwhile, the conference also called on federal and state governments to initiate bills on 65 years retirement age or 40 years of service for other professionals and non-professional staff in primary and post-primary schools across all states of the federation. On the payment of Peculiarity Allowance, NASU lamented that the discriminatory application of the allowance to only teachers was not only void of fairness, equity and natural justice, but is also capable of demoralising the zeal of the non-teaching staff in the system. “Be it resolved that the Conference-in-Session calls on those state governments, which are yet to approve and implement the 27½ per cent Peculiarity Allowance to their workers to do so and extend same to other professional members of staff in the interest of fair labour practices, equity, good conscience and natural justice.

Funding of private universities through TETFund

While acknowledging the critical role that TETFund, as an agency, is playing through its funding interventions in uplifting the nation’s public tertiary institutions, NASU insisted that private universities should not be included in the agency’s intervention, despite pressure mounted on the government to extend the gesture to their institutions as beneficiaries. However, NASU, which noted that though private universities contributes to the development of manpower in the country, reiterated that the compelling reasons for the establishment of private universities was rooted on profit-making and thus put them in the realm of commercial enterprises, as exemplified by the exorbitant school fees charged by them to raise income unlike public universities. Thus, the conference insisted that the Federal Government has no business in funding privately-owned institutions, and therefore called on the government and agency to discountenance any request and pressure coming from any quarters aimed at the utilisation of public funds to finance private enterprises.

Proliferation of universities

Another major issue at the front burner at the conference was the “indiscriminate establishment” of tertiary institutions in every nook and cranny of the country, as approved by the National and State Assemblies, which according to NASU has assumed a worrisome trend that should be halted. Also, NASU expressed worry with the failure of federal and state governments to adequately fund existing tertiary institutions in the country, saying should this current trend of the indiscriminate establishment of universities continue unabated, it would erode the gains of ensuring qualitative tertiary institutions and delivery of standard knowledge in the country. Therefore, the Conferencein-Session called on the National and State Assemblies to immediately discontinue the passing of bills for the establishment of tertiary institutions that may not be adequately funded by the government, but rather should expand and properly fund existing ones . “We call on the federal and state governments to put an end to indiscriminate establishment of tertiary institutions at the expense of proper funding, growth and development of the existing ones,” NASU said.

Infrastructural decay, deficit

With cognisance to the vital role of functional infrastructure as a prerequisite for economic development of any country, NASU expressed worry that like other critical sectors of the economy, the education sector is confronted with infrastructural deficiencies, resulting in overcrowded schools, poor facilities and the attendant negative impact on quality of service delivery and human capital development with far reaching implications. Therefore, miffed by this situation, the Conference-inSession, however, challenged the Federal Government on the need to address the infrastructural deficit and decay in the system by committing substantial funding allocation and ensuring sustainable investments in critical areas such as education, healthcare, energy and public utilities. The conference also spoke of the need for the Federal Government to revamp the nation’s infrastructure; while it called on the private investors to support the government in investing towards improving the healthcare and educational infrastructure of the country.

Productivity

Meanwhile, in the aspect of productivity of its members, which NASU insisted in critical to the overall development of the nation in terms of improved service delivery, the conference criticised the government for paying little attention to staff training and development, even as it stressed the need to boost the morale of members of the union, who are being “remunerated with slave wages.” The conference also expressed dismay over irregular/unpaid salary arrears and non-implementation of various agreements entered into and memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed by the federal and state governments with the union that would bring out industrial harmony in the system, NASU to implement these agreements and MoU without further delay with a view to permanently restore stability and peace to the system. Similarly, the conference urged the government to create a conducive atmosphere for members of the union to perform their statutory duties, and to also extend regular training and retraining to them in order to enhance their productivity.