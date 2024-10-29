NASU, SSANU Ground UNIBEN

Share

Academic activities were disrupted at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) yesterday following the nationwide strike by the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

The groups said they decided to down tools fol – lowing the non-payment of their four-month withheld salaries by the Federal Government, among others.

NASU Chairman Anthony Igbinosa, expressed frustration at the government’s failure to meet their demands. He said: “The president promised to pay 50 per cent of the owed salaries, equivalent to two months, but it’s been three months since July 18, and we’re still waiting.”

His SSANU counterpart Brodricks Osewa emphasised the unions’ determination to ensure total compliance with the strike. “We’ve constituted a monitoring team to ensure that all affected staff adhere to the strike,” he said.

