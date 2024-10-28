NASU, SSANU Declare Indefinite Nationwide Strike

Share

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of nonteaching staff unions in the universities yesterday directed its members to proceed on a nationwide indefinite strike from today.

It said this followed the non-payment of the four months withheld salaries of its members. The JAC comprises the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

This was contained in a circular addressed to all branch chairmen in the universities and inter-university centres. The circular was jointly signed by Peters Adeyemi, General Secretary of NASU and Mohammed Ibrahim, President of SSANU.

It said JAC regretted that despite President Bola Tinubu’s approval for the 50 per cent of the four months withheld salaries to be paid none of its members had received any payment.

The group said: “It is on record that the JAC of NASU and SSANU has issued multiple notices to the government to redress this ugly situation. However, the sincerity of the government to our cause is in doubt.

