NASU Raises Concerns Over ‘Unending’ Upward Adjustment Of Petrol, Delay In Palliatives Rollout

The non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), has raised concerns over the delay in rollout of palliatives more than two months after it was announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Chairman NASU FCT Council, Michael Adebola

who spoke at the Council’s quadrennial conference/election in Abuja, also expressed worry over what he described as the unending upward adjustment in the pump prices of petrol which have moved from the initial increment of N540 to over N617 per litre.

He said: “We are not oblivious to the cries of our members in the FCT council on the high cost of transportation with a resultant effect on the cost of living. We demand that the government of the day work on policies that can alleviate the suffering of the masses through well-packaged palliatives and improved salary structure, and our refineries should be refurbished and be put under good use.”

Adebola who cricticised the introduction of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) as a salary payment system, noted that the payment platform has brought inconsistency, ineffectiveness and tears to workers and unions in tertiary institutions.

“The IPPIS which would have been a good system for union dues remittance is ineffective and full of fraudulent activities. There are lots of irregularities and short payments of union dues. A lot of branches in the FCT council are facing pending and unresolved issues with the IPPIS despite all the efforts to ensure corrections. We, therefore, appeal to the government to scrap IPPIS and replace it with a better system of unified payment. A lot of our members’ dues deductions are going to other unions’ accounts due to the mistakes of IPPIS.”

National President of NASU, Hassan Makolo, who lauded the giant stride recorded by the out-gone, however cautioned state governments against reducing the number of work days, as he argued that anything below the prescribed five work days in a week and eight hours per day of work by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), could affect national productivity adversely, and even lead to job loss in the nearest future.

Makolo who also faulted the practice of working from home, maintained that there was no infrastructure to make that happen in Nigeria especially with the low broadband penetration and epileptic power supply in the country.

“All we know is that workers are expected to work for five days a week and eight hours per day. That ought to be maintained. Now if we reduce the number of workdays, that is going to affect productivity negatively.

“If the number of work days is reduced, it means that government could reduce the workforce by half. This is because if tasks that are executed in five days can be done in three days, it will mean that half of the workforce can do the job. So, the workers could become endangered species.”

While rejecting an additional N10,000 to workers’ salaries which some state governments have begun to implement, he urged the Federal Government to introduce palliatives that would ensure cheaper means of transportation to and from work rather than contemplate a reduction in the number of work days.

“All we expect is for government to provide palliatives that will make meaning to the people. Why can’t the government get buses that can take workers to their workplaces free of any charge to and fro? So, the manpower that will be lost staying at home can translate that into productivity.”

“What does N10,000 do to help workers in the present circumstances? I don’t like discussing states because the majority of the state governments are not even implementing N30,000 minimum wage as a national law. Some of them pay in percentages and not that they will offset the balance at a later date. They are owing the workers in perpetuity.”

Director General of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Prof Hussaini Ibrahim urged labour leaders to stand on the cusp of a remarkable juncture where collaboration and dialogue hold the potential to shape the positive trajectory of industrial relations.

He stressed that the Council was collaborating with labour unions to execute the regular promotion of staff, welfare packages, local and international training for staff of all cadres, provision of good work environments that include the availability of event centre, gym, auditorium, crèche and staff in-house clinic.

At the end of the delegates’ conference, Hassan Gorroh was elected FCT council while Bola Ajayi was returned secretary. Zakari Tso was elected treasurer and Bosun Olajubu emerged as an executive member of the FCT council.