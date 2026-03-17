NASU Raises Concern Over Prolonged Negotiation

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has expressed concern over the prolonged renegotiation of the 2009 agreement between the Federal Government and university-based unions.

The agreement covers issues such as funding of universities, staff welfare, salaries, allowances and improved working conditions. It also provides for periodic renegotiation to reflect economic realities and improve conditions of service for workers in the university system.

The National President of NASU, Hassan Makolo, said this while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Abuja. Makolo said the delay had created growing frustration among members across universities.

He said although negotiations were still ongoing but had taken longer than expected.

“Negotiations are still ongoing, but the process has taken longer than we expected. We are waiting for the government to present a clear offer based on discussions so far. “We have submitted all the required documents and proposals to the negotiating committee.”