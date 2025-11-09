NASU Condemns FG Threats To Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Policy

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has criticized the federal government’s repeated threats to implement the “No Work, No Pay” policy against striking workers, calling it unjust and contrary to labour laws.

In a statement titled “Recurring Threats by Government Officials to Enforce the ‘No Work, No Pay’ Policy: A Call for Justice, Collective Bargaining, and Dignity of Labour,” NASU’s General Secretary, Prince Peters Adeyemi, accused government officials of using the provision in Section 42(1)(a) of the Trade Disputes Act as a tool for intimidation rather than promoting industrial peace.

“Union leaders are not anarchists or agitators for chaos. Strikes are often the inevitable response to government’s dereliction of duty and failure to uphold the sanctity of labour laws,” Adeyemi said, stressing that strikes are a lawful last resort when government fails to honour agreements with workers.

He further noted that while the law permits withholding wages during a strike, other sections of the Act provide for mediation and arbitration, procedures that the government often ignores. Adeyemi cited Section 15 of the Labour Act, which mandates timely payment of wages, arguing that withholding salaries violates the very law officials seek to enforce.

“The selective enforcement of ‘No Work, No Pay’ while ignoring ‘No Pay, No Work’ is hypocritical, unjust, and contrary to the principles of equity upon which industrial relations are built,” he added.

Adeyemi also highlighted international labour standards, reminding that the International Labour Organisation (ILO) recognises the right to strike under Conventions 87 and 98, both ratified by Nigeria. He said punishing unions for lawful strikes violates these conventions.

Despite poor pay and difficult working conditions, Adeyemi praised Nigerian workers for their patriotism, saying:

“It is hypocrisy for government to provoke strikes through broken promises and later punish the victims of its own failure.”

He called on the government to institutionalize collective bargaining in the public sector, respect agreements with unions, and ensure that lasting industrial peace is achieved through dialogue, trust, and adherence to both national and international labour standards.