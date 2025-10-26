New Telegraph

October 26, 2025
Nastyblaq Gifts Wife Mercedes-Benz On Her Birthday

Nigerian Comedian, Abisi Emmanuel Ezechukwu, popularly known as Nastyblaq, has earned praise from his wife after gifting her a brand-new Mercedes-Benz worth millions of Naira for her birthday.

The celebrant, who took to her Instagram page to share the good news, shares photos and expresses deep gratitude to her husband for the incredible gift.

“God did!!! And my husband understood the assignment. This joy is not by chance. God did it. Thank you to my My Man, My Man, My Man for this Amazing Gift @nastyblaq,” she wrote.

The post has since drawn several congratulatory messages from fans and followers across social media pages.

