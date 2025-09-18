Nasty C Reveals Why He Quit Alcohol

South African rapper, Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, popularly known as Nasty C, has shared why he decided to quit alcohol after years of heavy drinking.

The 28-year-old award-winning artist, famous for hits like “Send Me Away,” revealed that at one point, he was drinking alcohol every single day, whether at the studio, restaurants, or during performances.

Speaking in a recent interview with British-Nigerian media personality Madame Joyce, Nasty C admitted that his alcohol tolerance was unusually high, making it difficult for him to recognize when things were going wrong.

READ ALSO:

“I was addicted to alcohol. I was drinking every night. Every time I go to the studio, restaurant, I drink. Every time I perform, I drink. Also, my tolerance when it comes to alcohol was very high, too.

“When I drink with friends, I would be the last one to be intoxicated, and I feel it’s a bad thing because you never know when something is going wrong until it’s too late,” he explained.

The rapper went on to reveal that he had experimented with nearly every type of alcohol, from vodka to whisky, cognac, tequila, and rum, before realizing he needed to stop.

Nasty C said his main reason for quitting was to avoid what South Africans call a “phuza face”, a condition where heavy drinkers age much faster and look older than their actual age.

“I gave up alcohol because I don’t want to get a ‘phuza face.’ There’s a thing in South Africa we call a ‘phuza face’, when you age really quickly because you drink a lot of alcohol, when you start looking 10 years older than you actually are,” he said.

The rapper’s revelation has sparked conversations online about alcohol abuse, with many fans praising his decision to prioritize his health and longevity over the temporary thrills of excessive drinking.