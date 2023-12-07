Nasty C Boasts Of Being Best Rapper In Africa

South African rapper, singer, and songwriter, Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, popularly known as Nasty C, has claimed he is the best rapper in Africa.

Speaking in a recent interview with Glitch Africa, the “Juice Back” crooner noted that he knows he’s the best rapper in Africa, even though he’s not the biggest rapper in Africa.

He said, “I am not the biggest rapper in Africa. Am I the best rapper in Africa? I think so.”

He also went further, to list his 5 top Nigerian rappers, which include; M.I., Olamide, Phyno, Odumodublvck, and Blaqbonez, noting that the list was a personal favorite.

New Telegraph recalls that Nasty C rose to fame in the year 2015 when he released his second mixtape, “Price City” and the hit single “Juice Back.

Anticipation was high by the time he released his debut album, “Bad Hair”, and the single “Hell Naw.” Within 24 hours of the album’s release, it became the most streamed album in South Africa.

Nasty C has also won several AFRIMA awards including Best African Rapper/ Lyricist and Best African Collaboration and completed several successful tours.