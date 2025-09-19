Nasty C Admits His Stage Name Has No Meaning

South African rap sensation, David Junior Ngcobo, popularly known as Nasty C, has confessed that his famous stage name has no actual meaning and was randomly created.

In a recent candid interview with Madame Joyce in London, the Coolest Kid In Africa crooner revealed that he is now considering changing his stage name after years of carrying it.

When asked about the origin of “Nasty C,” the rapper admitted that the name was not inspired by anyone or anything significant but was simply a collection of letters he put together.

“It’s random. I just put a bunch of letters together and started making words out of them, then I picked that one. I have no idea what the name means,” Nasty C explained.

He further admitted to fabricating a story in the past, claiming his first producer once referred to him as “Nasty Cat,” from which he derived “Nasty C.” The rapper said the tale was a lie he made up because he wanted a backstory for the name and also wanted to acknowledge the producer who helped kick-start his career.

“But it’s a lie. I just wanted to have a story and to mention that guy’s name because he really did help me when I was starting out. My stage name is just a vibe,” he said.

The rapper added that after years of recognition under the name, he is now reflecting on making a change.

Nasty C remains one of Africa’s most celebrated rappers, with a strong international following, but his latest revelation has sparked conversations among fans about what a possible new stage name could mean for his brand.