New Telegraph

March 18, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 18, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Nasty Blaq: Why…

Nasty Blaq: Why I Deleted Skit Video Mocking Lord Lamba

Nigerian skit maker, Asibi Emmanuel Ezechukwu, better known as Nasty Blaq, has disclosed why he deleted a recent skit video mocking his colleague, Lord Lamba, over reason best known to him.

New Telegraph reports that in the wake of the engagement of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Queen to her longtime boyfriend, David, Nasty Blaq stirred backlash online over a controversial skit video taunting Lord Lamba.

In the skit video which speculated rounds on the internet, Queen and Nasty Blaq opted for the termination of a pregnancy. However, the duo had a change of mind about having the baby following the procedure the medical doctor listed and the high-cost implications.

READ ALSO:

Nasty Blaq was attacked online, as some netizens suggested that it was a shade at Lord Lamba, who didn’t accept their child’s paternity until Queen announced her engagement to David.

However, in a post via his Instagram page on Monday, Nasty Blaq wrote, “I had to delete the video I did with Queen for a reason.”

Tags:

Read Previous

Reaction As Video Of Amaechi Muonagor On Sickbed Surface Online
Read Next

Alleged Chat Of Saskay’s Boyfriend With Ex-Girlfriend Surface Online