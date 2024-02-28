New Telegraph

February 28, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 28, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Nasty Blaq Seeks…

Nasty Blaq Seeks Fans Payers Over Health Challenges

Popular skit maker, Abisi Emmanuel Ezechukwu, better known as Nasty Blaq has taken to his Instagram page to open up on his health status.

In a video sighted by New Telegraph, Nasty Blaq could be seen receiving medical care as he urged his fans and supporters to pray for him.

READ ALSO:

He said, “I can’t battle this any longer; I require a respite… please keep me in your prayers.”

Without revealing the details of his illness, many have pointed towards a possible connection to stress, as indicated by his request for a break.

Tags:

Read Previous

TotalEnergies Wins Upstream Company Of The Year Award At 2024 NIES
Read Next

Terry G Calls Out Timaya Over Unpaid Royalties