Nasty Blaq Reacts To VeryDarkMan’s Comment On Skit With BBNaija’s Queen

Following the call out by Nigerian social media critic, VeryDarkMan, Nasty Black has taken to his social media handle to react to the skit he did with his colleague, Lord Lamba’s baby mama, Queen Mercy Atang, former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Verydarkman shared a video criticizing Nasty Blaq for mocking Lord Lamba in a skit he did with his baby mama, Queen.

In the viral video, VeryDarkMan claimed that Queen’s new lover was making a mistake by marrying her.

Reacting to the allegation, Nasty Blaq said he was not seeking clout while acknowledging that he was not on the same level as the social media critic and would not stoop down to trade words with him.

Nasty Blaq added that he has not been feeling well for days and his fans are well aware that he does not commit the things that VDM has accused him of.

He further explained that the video VDM watched was an old one, noting that because he was not feeling well, he simply chose to upload it at that moment.

See the video below;