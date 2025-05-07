New Telegraph

May 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Nasty Blaq Debunks…

Nasty Blaq Debunks Dating Rumours With Davido’s Cousin, Nikos

Nigerian skit maker, Asibi Emmanuel Ezechukwu, popularly known as Nasty Blaq, has debunked rumours that he is dating singer Davido’s cousin Adenike Adeleke, better known as Nikos Living.

New Telegraph gathered that the duo sparked relationship speculations after they were spotted hanging out recently.

Reacting, Nasty Blaq took to his X page to clarify that their relationship is strictly platonic.

He added that his partner, Esther, is the love of his life.

He wrote, “The Loml is Esther. I and Nikos are just very good friends. Bloggers please stop the agenda”.

READ ALSO:

It would be recalled that Nikos sparked dating rumours with singer Young John last year after they were spotted hanging out together on several occasions.

She also joined the singer on stage to dance with him during one of his concerts.

However, the duo did not confirm nor deny the relationship speculations.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Cardinals Begin Conclave To Elect New Pope With Oath
Read Next

Oyetola Lauds FG’s Marine Policy To Unlock Coastal Resources
Share
Copy Link
×