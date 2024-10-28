Nasty Blaq Breaks Silence, Says Davido Is Getting Too Much Disrespect

Share

Nigerian skit maker, Nasty Blaq has expressed displeasure over the level of disrespect directed at Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

This is coming after content creator, Korty EO, called out Davido and his team for allegedly ordering her not to post an interview video she shot with the singer after initially granting her permission.

She said: “They (Davido’s team) agreed that I should re-edit this video and now have said I must not post the video for reasons I still don’t understand. I am not scared of anyone, but I am wise enough to stay out of battles I’m not equipped for.

“I’ve filmed so many artists who eventually tell me not to post the video. If you don’t want people to see you for who you are, please do not come on my show. Stop wasting my time,”

This has however garnered reaction on social media with many mocking Davido, claiming that he’s always found for the wrong reasons.

Reacting, Blaq lamented that the DMW boss is getting “Way too much” disrespect due to the singer’s kindness.

Speaking via his X handle, he wrote, “The disrespect davido is getting is way too much sha, man just wants to help people and that’s all.”

