Nasty Blaq Acquires Multi Millions Brand New Mercedes Benz GLE

Popular comedian, Abisi Emmanuel Ezechukwu, better known as Nasty Blaq has splashed millions of naira on a brand new acquired Mercedes Benz GLE.

The content creator took to his Instagram page to share the good news with his fans and followers to celebrate with him.

He, however, shared several photos of his magnificent white Benz which was still at the car dealership.

In the spirit of celebration, Nasty shared Several photos of himself striking different poses beside his brand-new car to show his excitement of having a new car.

Sharing the good news, he described the new car as his baby and congratulated himself on the purchase.

See his post below: