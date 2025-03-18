NASS’ll Back Sports Dev Initiatives – Abbas

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has said the National Assembly will support initiatives that will develop sports and athletes in Nigeria.

As the special guest of honour at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) hostel and training pitches in Abuja, Abbas expressed the readiness of the National Assembly to support the project to completion as and when due, saying, “The House of Representatives is very happy with this initiative. We are very happy with this project.”

Abbas stated that the National Assembly will welcome ideas that will enhance the sporting sector.

He said: “I also want to plead the commitment of the House that we are willing and ready to look at other areas that have not been captured by these initiatives so as to also give our support, going forward; others areas that require the intervention of the National Assembly.

“So, on behalf of the National Assembly, it is my pleasure to congratulate the National Sports Commission, the NFF and the United sporting sector in Nigeria for this very important project and initiative that is about to be on roll.”

The NFF-FIFA Football Hostel is under the FIFA Forward Program, while the training centre will have synthetic and natural grass pitches with dressing rooms and an NFF technical centre.

