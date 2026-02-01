NASSLAF Denounces APC Legislative Aides Operating At NASS

The National Assembly Legislative Aides’ Forum (NASSLAF), has vehemently denounced and dissociated itself from a group parading as the APC National Assembly Legislative Aides Support Group (ANALAG).

NADSLAF, in a statement jointly signed in Abuja by its Chairman and Secretary, Barrister Emeka Nwala and Umar Abdullah, respectively, the forum described the APC group’s formation and operations as misleading, unauthorised, and potentially destabilising.

‎

Nwala and Abdullah clarified that while legislative aides are free to associate for legitimate purposes, no individual or group is permitted to adopt or operate under a name that suggests official representation of National Assembly legislative aides without the approval of the recognised body overseeing their affairs.

‎

‎According to NASSLAF, the deliberate use of the title “National Assembly Legislative Aides” by a small group pursuing vested interests without consultation or clearance from the Forum’s Executive Committee and general membership is misleading and unlawful.

It stressed that legislative aides within the National Assembly were drawn from diverse political backgrounds and traditionally operate beyond partisan affiliations, a structure it said had been instrumental to unity and the advancement of members’ welfare.

‎

‎NASSLAF warned that the creation of politically aligned groups within the ranks of legislative aides could fragment the Forum, undermine cohesion, and threaten peace within the National Assembly environment.

The forum said further that the introduction of partisan political activities among aides sets a dangerous precedent capable of disrupting the solemnity and neutrality of the legislative chambers.

‎

‎On this basis, the Forum announced its complete dissociation from the group and urged its members and the general public to disregard its activities, noting that the decision was taken in the overall interest of NASSLAF and the National Assembly to prevent over-politicisation of the institution.

‎

‎Despite the development, NASSLAF reaffirmed its support for the leadership of the National Assembly and President Bola Tinubu, commending the administration for implementing the new minimum wage, paying arrears of salary adjustments, the 28-day wage award, and other approved allowances to legislative aides.