N’Assemby Appoints Atiku As New Deputy Clerk

The National Assembly Service C o m m i s s i o n (NASC) has appointed Atiku Ibrahim as the substantive Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly.

According to a statement yesterday, Executive Chairman Ahmed Amshi said the appointment is effective February 2.

The letter stated that the appointment is in recognition of his hard work and administrative competence, urging him to continue to uphold the confidence reposed in him.

The letter read: “The National Assembly Service Commission at its 616th meeting held on Thursday approved your appointment as Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly, effective from 2nd February 2025.”

Before this promotion, Atiku was the House of Representatives Director of Finance and Account.

Atiku is a graduate of the Usman Dan Fodio University Sokoto and fellow Nigerian Institute of Management. He also obtained a master’s degrees in legislative studies as well as a Ph.D. in legislative studies.

