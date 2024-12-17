N’Assembly’s Committed To Oversight Functions –DSP

Share

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin has reiterated the commitment of the National Assembly to oversight, describing it as the bedrock for democratic governance.

Barau made the comment in a statement signed yesterday in Abuja by Ismail Mudashir, Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity.

Speaking during the 7th annual Senator Abiola Ajimobi roundtable and 75th posthumous birthday of the late former governor of Oyo State, held at the University of Ibadan on Monday, he said that over sight ensures accountability, transparency, and the muchneeded checks and balances which enhance the effective use of public funds.

The roundtable organised by the Senator Abiola Ajimobi Foundation (SAAF) in collaboration with the Institute for Peace and Strategies Studies, University of Ibadan, had the topic; “Legislative Oversight in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects.”

“The role of legislative oversight in a democratic society cannot be overemphasised because it is the bedrock of democratic governance, ensuring accountability, transparency, and the much-needed checks and balances which enhance the effective use of public funds,” he said.

