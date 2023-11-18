N’assembly’ll Restore Nigerians’ Faith In Govt, Says Hon. Umoh

Hon. Dr. Patrick Umoh represents Ikot Ekpene/ Essien Udim/Obot Akara federal constituency of Akwa Ibom state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and is the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Monitoring, Evaluation and Implementation of the Legislative Agenda. In this interview with PHILIP NYAM, he spoke on the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House and other issues. Excerpts:

You are the chairman of the House committee on Monitoring, Evaluation and Implementation of the Legislative Agenda. This is a new committee and many Nigerians would want to know what this committee is all about. The 10th House under the leadership of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas is an interesting one. It comes at a time when the entire Nigerian economy system needs to be jump started to address critical issues that affect the nation.

Issues ranging from national security, education, health care, infrastructure, foreign direct investment, climate change, etc. are critical areas that need to be rejuvenated to take the nation out of the doldrums and make us enjoy our national life. We have issues that have dampened the faith of citizens in the credibility of the gov- ernment. As representatives of the people, we need to restore confidence in our national life.

So, the mandate of the Committee on Legislative Agenda is enormous and chairing this committee means I have a whole lot of work to do. Our challenge is to develop a new working framework; we need to also look at other core areas. The 10th House Legislative Agenda is a document designed to provide the necessary legislative support to the Eight-Point Agenda of the Executive. These include the provision of good governance, improvement in national security, reform of our law system, economic development, social sector reform, inclusion and open parliament, climate change, influencing foreign policy and environmental sustainability.

Therefore, what my committee needs to do is to ensure that all committees integrate the agenda to their respective work plans. We are also supposed to guide our colleagues to ensure that their legislative proposals, including bills and motions are in tandem with the provisions of the Legislative Agenda. Again, the implementation framework is designed to allow for flexibility in responding to emerging issues and crises.

So, in other words, the Monitoring, Evaluation and Implementation Committee will ensure the judicious implementation of the Agenda. Of course, it is a new standing committee but we are committed to working round the clock to achieve the desired result.

The issue of constituency projects has been controversial since 2003, when it was introduced in the Parliament. And one disturbing aspect of the project is the number of abandoned projects as at the last report, the ICPC said N45 billion worth of constituency projects by National Assembly legislators. What does your committee intend to do in this aspect?

The issue of abandonment of projects is not peculiar to constituency projects; it is a national or general problem in our country. Continuity of projects is a very serious problem because even in the executive you experience a similar scenario. At the state level, we have a situation whereby once a governor comes in, he abandons the projects initiated by his predecessor and prioritises his own projects. But part of this problem emanated from the activities of people in the executive who tamper with budget provisions for projects.

You will discover that some ministers ensure that monies are not released for certain projects or they unilaterally reduce the funds allocated for some projects. A minister will sit in his office and on his own volition decides to cut down the amount of money appropriated for some projects. So, if money is appropriated but not released, there will be no way a project will be completed. Maybe there are also instances where contractors abandon projects after being paid. So, unscrupulous contractors are also responsible for the large number of uncompleted and abandoned projects.

These contracts are actually not awarded by lawmakers, it is the responsibility of the Executive to award the contracts. What we do is to identify what we want to be implemented in our constituencies, then the projects are awarded by the executive and we also oversight. But the 10th House is committed to righting some of these wrongs and we would do everything within our legislative powers using our core functions of lawmaking, oversight and representation to reset of some of these anomalies.

You sponsored a motion for the appointment of additional Supreme Court judges and the motion was passed by the House. But up till now, nothing has been heard from the NJC as no justice has been appointed, even in the face of retirements from the apex court. How concerned are you about this? As a lawyer, I know that something is being done. You know the appointment of justices or judges has a process, which must be followed. So, it is not something that is done in a fiat. And the appointment of Supreme Court Justices is a very serious assignment that requires due process. I was specific in my motion. I demanded the appointment of nine justices.

The House was gracious enough to pass the motion. So, as lawmakers, we have done our bit by alerting the Executive of the vacancies in the Supreme Court and I believe the NJC and of course, Mr. President, being a strong adherent to the principle of rule of law, will not ignore the counsel of the legislature. I believe something is being done and it will not be long before we will have the full complement of justices of the Supreme Court. And as you are aware, this is not the only motion I sponsored.

I also sponsored a motion calling for a review of our obsolete laws and another on the need to set in motion the process for the conduct of a national census and the investigation of the money spent from the funds earmarked for the exercise. It will interest you to know that the national census was last conducted in Nigeria in 2006 and the 2023 census, which was scheduled for May 2023, was postponed by the National Population Commission because of the last general elections.

Again, it is worrisome that the data collected in the 2006 Population Census is far from reality in 2023 and cannot validly form a solid base for the formation of national economic policies that will aid the federal government in administering viable national planning. And then the National Population Commission has admitted to having spent N200 billion being part of the N800 billion that was budgeted for the planning mid-execution of the 2023 population and housing census, which was postponed.

So, it is important we know what is going on. Fortunately, the motion was passed by the House and I think we are making progress. In fact, a day or two after the motion was passed, Mr. President appointed 20 national commissioners for the National Population Commission, meaning that actions are already being taken in that respect.

Out of the 10 House of Representatives from Akwa Ibom, you are the only one that came on the platform of the APC. How were you able to do it?

We are actually two; it is not only me. Although it was initially only me, I have a colleague, Hon. Clement Jimbo, who came through supplementary elections. But as I have always said, you cannot win elections in an environment where you are not popular or where you have not impacted the people. If you are at home with your constituents, they will naturally vote for you. So, our elections on the platform of the APC are a sign of our being connected to the people, being in touch with them and having what it takes to serve them.

I must say that Akwa Ibom used to be a PDP state but when our leader, the Senate President, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio left for the APC, became a minister and now the Senate President, our people started embracing the APC because of who Akpabio is and what he has done for Akwa Ibom state. For those conversant with the state, Akpabio did a lot for Akwa Ibom State. In fact, no governor has been able to achieve what he accomplished as governor for eight years. Is it in terms of human capital development, infrastructure – I’m talking of quality roads, hospitals, schools and so on.

So, when he moved over to the APC, people moved with him and as we speak, our people were crossing over to the APC daily. As minister of the Niger Delta, he was outstanding and the records are there. So, he is a man of the people. Now that he is the Senate President; the number three man in the nation, the support for him is massive and the state is becoming APC. Senator Akpabio is a household name because of his rich antecedents in good governance and development. He is an uncommon achiever and will always command large followership anywhere he goes.

What would be your advice to the people of the state going forward considering the fact that the PDP still controls government at the state level?

Well, Akwa Ibom has never had it so good. Apart from our son being the number three man, we have been recognized and given other important positions in government meaning that the APC led government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is our government and we have to give it maximum support. Therefore, I call on Akwa Ibom people to key into the Renewed Hope Agenda of the president and join hands with Senator Akpabio in the APC to bring home the dividends of democracy.

The Speaker has consistently assured that the gender bills rejected in the 9th Assembly will be revisited. As chairman of the Legislative Agenda Implementation Committee, how do you think this could be achieved since some of the factors responsible for the rejection are linked to religion and cultural practices?

The Speaker is the head of the House and he knows what to do. And the 10th House wants to set a standard, to which we are committed. So, as a committee, we will also do our best. But like I have always told people, personally, I do not see any difference between man and woman. I feel we are all human beings with the same intellect and we are equal before God and I do not see any reason why people talk about discrimination based on gender.

It does not matter to me who is president or governor or even speaker- if a woman could occupy any of these positions and she is do- ing well, I will never have any problem with that. What we need is the right people for the right positions or right jobs, whether man or woman. In fact, our party, the APC, has been doing very well in supporting women. In the last elections, women were supported by the party to ensure that many of them participated in the process.

For example, the nomination form for the House of Representatives was N10 million but women and Under 40s were given the privilege to pay only N5 million.