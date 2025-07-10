N’Assembly Urged To Increase Budgetary Allocation To Nigerian Army

The National Assembly has been urged to increase the budgetary allocation to the Nigerian Army to enable it effectively discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, made the appeal during a luncheon organized in honour of members of the Senate Committee on Army, who were on an oversight visit to the state.

Gobir said an increased allocation would enable the Army to acquire more equipment and training necessary for its operations, stressing that equipping the military with modern tools would significantly enhance the protection of the nation’s territorial integrity.

He noted that the prevailing security challenges, particularly in the North-West, would reduce to the barest minimum if the Army is well-resourced.

The deputy governor thanked the committee for their visit and expressed hope that their engagement would yield positive outcomes for national security.

Responding, Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Cyril Fasuyi, said the lawmakers were in Sokoto for an oversight engagement with the 8th Division of the Nigerian Army.

Senator Fasuyi appreciated the state government for the warm hospitality and used the occasion to urge residents to support security agencies by providing timely and useful information about bandits and other criminal elements.

He emphasized that such community support would help security operatives respond more effectively to threats and enhance peace across the region.