N’Assembly Seeks To Relocate Inauguration, Mandate June 12 Address

The National Assembly has unveiled plans to enact a law mandating that future Presidents of Nigeria be sworn in at the arcade of the National Assembly, instead of the traditional Eagle Square venue.

In addition, the legislature intends to introduce another bill that would require the President to deliver a “State of the Nation” address annually before a joint session of the National Assembly on June 12 — Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, made these disclosures during an interactive session with journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, as part of activities marking the 2025 Democracy Day.

He stated that the National Assembly has invited President Bola Tinubu to address a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives on Thursday, as part of the celebrations at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Democracy Day is commemorated every June 12 in honour of the late Chief MKO Abiola, winner of the 1993 presidential election, widely regarded as the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s history.

Senator Bamidele said:

“It is our desire to institutionalise the State of the Nation Address. We will bring a bill to ensure it becomes a tradition Nigerians can look forward to.”

He emphasized that June 12 would be the most appropriate date for the address, due to its national and historical significance.

“President Tinubu is working with the National Assembly in that regard. A bill will be introduced soon to institutionalise this practice. June 12 will be a better time for the President to address the nation through the National Assembly,” he added.

“There is no better date than June 12 for this address. It is a joint sitting of the National Assembly, and Nigerians should anticipate this important legislative initiative.”

Senator Bamidele also revealed that the National Assembly hopes to make the swearing-in ceremony of future Presidents a legislative affair held within the premises of the National Assembly:

“We are also hoping to change our political setting to the extent that the next President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will, by the grace of God, be sworn in at the arcade of the National Assembly.”

