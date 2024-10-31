N’Assembly Seeks Parents’ Inclusion In War Against Drug Abuse

Share

The National Assembly, on Thursday, stressed the need to step up the war against drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria by calling for the inclusion of parents in the campaign against the menace.

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Drugs and Narcotics made this call during a one-day sensitization programme, organised in collaboration with the National Association of Nigerian Drugs Monitoring (NANDRUM).

Speaking at the occasion, which has the theme: “Parents Inclusion in the Fight Against Drug Abuse and Reckless Behaviours”, the President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, Godswill Akpabio, said that the involvement of parents in the fight was very necessary and critical.

Akpabio who was represented by the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Senator Lola Ashiru, said that the epidemic of drug abuse and trafficking should be tackled right from the home fronts led by parents.

“Getting parents involved in the fight against drug abuse is taking the battle to the basis and tackling the menace right from the home front since those indulging in it, come from different homes before hitting the streets as drug addicts or traffickers.

“The theme of today’s sensitization programme on the dangers of drug abuse is very apt and very necessary for an effective fight against the menace of drug abuse.

“The fight against drug abuse is indeed, a fight for our posterity requiring parents to be on the front lines being the guiding force in their Children’s lives.

“I urge all parents to take up this mantle of responsibility with unwavering determination because the greatest gift any parent can give to Children is not riches but the spirit of adventure, the virtue of integrity and the gift of courage.

“Let us equip our children with the required tools they need to navigate life ‘s challenges without falling victim to the perils of drug abuse”, he said.

In his remarks, on behalf of the Chairmen, Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Mallam Isa Garba, said that the sensitization programme was collaboratively organized to step up the fight against drug abuse.

Share

Please follow and like us: