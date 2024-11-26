N’Assembly Questions Tinubu’s Loan Request As FRIS Surpasses Revenue Target

Share

The National Assembly has questioned President Bola Tinubu’s loan request as some revenue-generating agencies of the Federal Government disclosed that they had already surpassed their budgetary revenue target for 2024.

The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, on Monday said the Federal Government generated N1.5 trillion in education tax, a significant amount above its N70bn target.

Adedeji made this known during an interactive session with the National Assembly’s joint Committees on Finance, Budget, and National Planning on the 2025-2027 Medium Term Expenditure Frame Work and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

The revenue generating agencies, in their separate presentations before the joint committees on 2024 budget performance and revenue projections for N49.7tn 2025 budget, made excess revenue target submissions in the 2024 fiscal year.

According to the reports, out of N19.4trn targeted for the 2024 fiscal year, N18.5trn was realized as of the end of September, which clearly shows that the target, will be far exceeded by the end of the year,” he boasted.

Amazed by submissions of the revenue-generating agencies, members of the Senator Sani Musa-led joint committees took them up on why the Federal Government is still seeking foreign loans despite the high increase of Internally Generated Revenues (IGR).

Senator Adamu Aliero (PDP Kebbi Central), asked what the Federal Government is doing with excess revenues generated by the various agencies woth its unending requests for foreign loan approval.

However, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, said the federal lawmakers should not forget that the borrowing plans contained in the N35.5tn 2024 budget were primarily meant to fund the deficit which is N9.7trn.

Correspondingly, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, also explained to the federal lawmakers that borrowing was still needed for proper funding of the budget despite increased revenues made by some agencies.

