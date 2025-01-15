N’Assembly Queries NECO For Spending Money Generated From Sale Of Forms

Share

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Basic Education Bodies on Wednesday queried the National Examinations Council (NECO) for spending the revenue it generated from the sale of registration forms in 2024 for the Senior School Certificate Examination.

The committee issued the query after listening to the presentation of the NECO Registrar, Prof Ibrahim Wushishi at the 2025 budget defence of the organisation.

Wushishi had told the committee that it realised over N22 billion from the sales of the registration forms at the rate of N22,250 to over 1.3 million candidates for the examination in 2024.

He said of this sum, the federal government deducted N9.5 billion and the balance was spent on the overhead cost of the agency.

However, this did not add up as he said the government deducts 50 per cent, leading the lawmakers to query how it would amount to N9.5 billion.

Wushishi said, “Because of the fiscal policy of the government to deduct 50 per cent directly from the source, the government has taken N9.5 billion from the same account, which makes NECO difficult to operate.

“We are still reconciling and following up with the office of the Accountant General of the Federation to see how we can reconcile, put our house in order, and submit.”

He said the balance of the IGR was used to conduct five different examinations.

He said because of the direct deduction by the government they could not put up a proper presentation to the Committee.

The NECO Registrar said that for 2024, the sum of N100 million was appropriated for the payment of outstanding land compensation for the ongoing construction of the NECO zonal and state office at Dawaki, Kano State.

He said as of 31st December 2024, the Council had not received any allocation.

On personnel cost for 2024, he said N9.8 billion was approved for last year of which 97.5 per cent has been utilised.

The committee consequently decided to suspend consideration of the budget and directed the registrar to provide copies of the approved 2024 budget for NECO, details of the various examinations conducted by NECO, number of candidates registered, amount paid and bank statements up to date at the next session.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Education Bodies, Oboku Oforji, said the legislature has a public obligation to implement the budget effectively.

He said they were not out to witch-hunt anyone. “The legislative branch must play an active role in ensuring that these matters are addressed properly.

“The committee urges all agencies to see us as partners in progress. The agencies should not see the committee as adversaries or conceal any activities. There I urge all to do the needful by implementing projects and programmes of government.

“The Ministry of Finance and the Accountant General of the Federation should ensure that funds are released promptly to the agencies so they can do their responsibilities,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: