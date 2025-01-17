N’Assembly Queries Fire Service Over Discrepancies In Purchase Of Firefighting Trucks

Share

The Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Interior has queried the Federal Fire Service (FFS) over various discrepancies in its budget.

The committee, which made this known at its budget defence with the FFS, specifically picked holes in the Services purchase of 10 fire trucks.

According to the committee, it was disturbed that 10 fire fighting trucks were procured at N1.5 billion in one instance and at N2.5 billion in another, despite being from the same company and of the same specifications.

Responding to the query, the FFS Controller General, Jaj Idris explained to the committee co-chaired by Senator Adams Oshiomhole, chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, and his House of Representatives counterpart, Abdullahi Ahmed that the differences were due to variations in tanker sizes.

However, the lawmakers were not satisfied with the explanation insisting that the omission of such critical details from the budget documents was unacceptable.

According to Senator Oshiomhole, “This is what some may call over-padding or over-invoicing. It is a very serious matter. What you wrote contradicts what you are saying, and we hold you to your written statements.”

Oshiomhole stressed, “We need to appreciate the difference between contract commitments and proposals. Without proper documentation, this committee cannot approve your budget.

“When you come before this committee, be ready. We will be critical, not to cause you trouble, but to ensure Nigerians get value for money.

“Government should be less wasteful. Every N10 lost by MDAs, when multiplied across all agencies, becomes an alarming figure.

“As our president keeps reminding us, he is trying to draw a bucket of water from a dry well. It is our duty to ensure that the little drawn is properly distributed so that every Nigerian gets a sip, especially the poor,” Oshiomhole stated.

The committee also raised concerns about the FFS’s budget proposal, particularly discrepancies in figures and lack of proper documentation.

It equally queried the agency for lack of proper information on and evidence for revenue it generated.

The FFS budget proposal for 2025 included a projected outstanding payment of N603 billion for existing contracts, but lawmakers questioned the lack of clarity on these commitments.

The FFS Controller General was unable to provide proof of revenue remittance, presenting manual receipts that the committee rejected as insufficient.

Consequently, the lawmakers demanded bank statements and evidence from the Accountant-General’s office to validate the transactions.

Following the numerous discrepancies, the committee decided to step down the FFS budget defence, demanding a revised and accurate submission.

Oshiomhole warned, “Work on your documents and submit a proper presentation to this committee. Otherwise, there will be zero allocation for the agency.”

He said the session underscored the lawmakers’ commitment to fiscal transparency and the effective utilization of public funds.

