N’Assembly Promise To Raise Livestock Budget

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Livestock has resolved to effect an increment in the proposed 2025 budgetary allocation for the Veterinary Institute of Nigeria considering its relevance in providing vaccines to contain the spread of diseases around the country.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Livestock, Sen. Musa Mustapha while responding to the institute’s demand said, “We (the committee) need to come on board to assist the institute to get more support in vaccine production”.

Co-chairman of the committee, Hon. Wale Raji in his submission said there is a need to make a case for the institute because they are the pillars in the Livestock Ministry.

Raji noted that when talking about vaccine production, it would have been expected of the institute to state what is required for massive production.

The joint committee further observed that in the institute’s 2024 budget performance, more expenses were channelled to the purchase of diesel.

It however advised the institute to do more in publicising itself for the public be aware of what it is doing.

Earlier, the Director General of Veterinary Institute of Nigeria, Dr. Maryam Muhammad said the proposed budgetary allocation of N900 million for the institute is grossly inadequate.

When inquired about its response to the outbreak of diseases in the country, Dr Muhammad revealed that over 40 million doses of vaccines were produced as soon as they heard of an outbreak in a neighbouring country.

According to her, we are also working with international and local donors. That is why we have been able to stop the spread of the disease.

“We need a facility that can produce up to 8 million doses of vaccines”, she said.

Other agencies that had their 2025 budget defence session include the Federal Colleges of Animal Health and Production Technology, Mubi, Ibadan and Zaria.

