N’Assembly Passes 2025 Budget, Increases Estimates By N719bn

The Senate, yesterday, passed a harmonized 2025 Appropriation Bill totalling N54.9trn for a third reading, in a closed session that lasted slightly less than one hour.

This was as the apex legislative Assembly disclosed that the National Assembly increased the money bill by N750 billion, to move the budget figure from earlier N54.2 trillion to N54.9 trillion.

The increment came about a week after President Tinubu requested an upward review of the budget from the initial proposal of N49.7 trillion to N54.2 trillion.

The Appropriation Bill was passed after the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Solomon Adeola, submitted the Committee’s report on the bill to the chamber for consideration and passage.

Presenting the report to his colleagues, Adeola said that the Committee on Appropriations recommended that N3.6 trillion be approved for Statutory Transfers, N14.3 trillion for Debt service, N23.9 trillion for capital expenditure, and N13.8 trillion for fiscal deficit.

About a week ago, President Tinubu had in his letter to the National Assembly, explained that the increment was necessary due to additional revenue from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and other revenue-generating agencies in 2024.

On how additional N4.5 trillion was shared, Adeola said that N1 trillion was approved for the Solid Minerals Sector and N1.6 trillion was approved for the recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA).

The lawmaker also said that N5 trillion was approved for infrastructural projects, including irrigation development through river basin development authorities, which specifically gulped N380 billion.

A total of N300 billion was approved for the construction and rehabilitation of critical roads while N400 billion was allocated for light rail networks in urban centres.

Also, border communities got N50 billion from the share; military and barracks got N250 billion, and N120 billion was appropriated for military aviation.

The committee chairman further explained that the 2025 budget made a new provision of $200 million which is equivalent to N300 billion to fill the gap created by the United States Government’s suspension of intervention in the Nigerian health sector to proactively address the health challenges currently being experienced by some African countries.

Moreover, additional funds were allocated to some agencies, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission (ICPC), National Judicial Council (NJC) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

And in a related development, The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Abubakar Bichi has explained that raising of the 2025 budget by N700 billion was due to the withdrawal of health support by the United States of America.

Bichi, who disclosed this shortly after the House approved the N54.9trn 2025 budget estimate, said the increase is aimed at bolstering the health sector and funding critical infrastructure across the country. His words:

“As you know, the United States Government has withdrawn its support for some countries in terms of providing health support, and Nigeria is among them.

“The President proactively requested an addition of $200 million, which is about N300 billion, to cater to the health sector for people facing challenges like tuberculosis, HIV, malaria and polio.”

Bichi noted that the executive proposal included a detailed estimate of around N340 billion, bringing the total to N640 billion for the health sector and other priority areas. “If you add it all together, it gives you around N640 billion.”

He added that several agencies, including INEC, NFYU, DSS, and others, had submitted general requests, which further increased the budget. “That’s what makes it a N700 billion addition.”

The lawmaker explained that the budget will also address the country’s capital expenditure, which has suffered a N23 trillion loss, adding that the funds will go towards “critical projects such as rail projects, road infrastructures, agriculture, as well as education.”

He assured that the government had taken careful measures to secure the necessary resources.

“Before we increased the budget, we had a meeting with the Ministry of Finance, the Nigerian Coastal Service, and FIRS, and they confirmed to us that they will be able to come up with enough funding for the budget,” he state.

