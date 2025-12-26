N’Assembly Orders Review Of 2025 Tax Laws Over Alleged Discrepancies

The National Assembly has intervened in the controversy surrounding Nigeria’s newly passed tax laws, ordering an urgent internal review and fresh gazetting to restore clarity and confidence in the legislative process.

The decision of the apex legislative Assembly to review the laws is contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Information, Bullah Audu Bi-Allah, on behalf of the Clerk to the National Assembly.

The management said that it was aware of the widespread concerns over the passage, presidential assent and publication of four major tax-related Acts signed into law in 2025.

The issues raised focused on alleged discrepancies between versions passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives, the texts assented to by the President, and the copies published in the Official Gazette.

The legislation under review constitutes the backbone of Nigeria’s ongoing tax and revenue reforms, which include the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025; the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025; the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025; and the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025.

The leadership of the National Assembly has mandated the relevant Committees and management structures to conduct a comprehensive administrative and procedural review of the legislative process that produced the Acts.

The management of the National Assembly however, pointed out that the decision to review the laws was not political, but rather institutional, noting that it was being conducted strictly within the framework of the 1999 Constitution, the Acts Authentication Act, the Standing Orders of both Chambers, and long-established parliamentary practice.

In carrying out this exercise, the leadership directed the Clerk to the National Assembly to work with appropriate government agencies to ensure the proper publication of the laws in the Official Gazette.

The statement noted that Certified True Copies of the Acts, as assented to by the President, would also be made available to stakeholders and members of the public on request.

In order to calm fears of legislative overreach or legal defect, the National Assembly stressed that the review does not call into question the validity of the laws or the lawmaking authority of the Senate or the House of Representatives.

Part of the statement reads: “The attention of the Management of the National Assembly has been drawn to public commentary concerning the legislative process relating to the passage, presidential assent, and publication in the Official Gazette of the following Acts: the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025; the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025; the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025; and the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025.

“The commentary has referenced matters relating to the harmonisation of the aforementioned Bills passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives, the assent by the president and the versions of the Acts published in the Official Gazette.

“The Leadership and management of the National Assembly are addressing these matters strictly within its constitutional and statutory mandate. Accordingly, the relevant Committees, in collaboration with the Management of the National Assembly, are conducting an internal review. This review is being undertaken in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Acts Authentication Act, Cap. A4, LFN 2004, the Standing Orders of both Chambers, and established parliamentary practice.

“In the course of this review, and for the purpose of ensuring clarity, accuracy, and sanctity of the legislative record, the Leadership has directed the Clerk to the National Assembly to facilitate in collaboration with the relevant agencies the publication of the Acts in the Official Gazette and to issue certified true copies of the assented Acts on demand to any stakeholder or the general public.

“This administrative action is intended solely to authenticate and formally reflect the legislative decisions of the National Assembly.

“The review is confined to institutional processes and procedures and does not constitute, imply, or concede any defect in the exercise of legislative authority by either Chamber. It is undertaken without prejudice to the powers, functions, or actions of any other arm or agency of government.”