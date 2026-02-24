N’Assembly Moves Plenary Resumption To March 5

On Monday, the National Assembly postponed the resumption of plenary from Tuesday, February 24, 2026, to Thursday, March 5, 2026.

According to a statement issued by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, the postponement is to enable committees of the Assembly to conclude ongoing budget defence sessions.

New Telegraph reports that the postponement comes amid the legislature’s consideration of the 2026 Appropriation Bill, with several committees still engaging Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in budget defence.

The leadership expressed regret for any inconvenience the change may cause and urged members to take note of the new date.

The statement reads, “This is to inform Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members of the National Assembly that the resumption of plenary session earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 24th February 2026 has been postponed.

“This postponement is to enable committees of the Assembly to conclude ongoing budget defence sessions.

“Plenary will now reconvene in both chambers on Thursday, 5th March 2026 at 11:00 a.m.

“Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members are kindly requested to take note of the new resumption date and time.”