N’assembly Leadership As Tinubu’s Acid Test

All things being equal, the leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly would be elected on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. In this analysis, ONWUKA NZESHI takes a look at the contending forces and the likely outcomes of what will turn out to be President Bola Tinubu’s acid test

With the conclusion of the general elections and the declaration of the results, political discourse had shifted to the Election Petition Tribunals, the inauguration of the President and Governors and the Election of Presiding Officers of the National Assembly. Now, with the first two items down, all eyes are focused on the election of the President of the Senate and his Deputy as well as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Under the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, the election of the presiding officers of the National is a simple affair. Chapter 5, Section 50(1) of the Constitution states thus: “There shall be: (a) a President and a Deputy President of the Senate, who shall be elected by the members of that House from among themselves; and(b) a Speaker and a Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, who shall be elected by the members of that House from among themselves.”

As simple as the above constitutional provision may appear, experience has shown that the choice of who becomes what in the legislature has always been a matter of serious calculations to achieve political, regional and religious balance.

Zoning formulae

The All Progressives Congress (APC), riding on the euphoria of its victory at the polls, especially the fact that it won majority seats in the two chambers of the National Assembly, took a bold step by announcing zoning formulae for the four presiding officer positions. The National Working Committee of the APC had on Monday May 8, 2023 released not just the zoning formulae but its preferred candidates for the positions.

On the list, the Senate President was zoned to Senator Godswill Akpabio, former governor of Akwa Ibom State, South South Zone and Deputy Senate President was allotted to Senator Jubrin Barau, Kano State, North West Zone. Similarly, the Speakership position was allocated to Hon Tadjudeen Abbas from Kaduna State, North West Zone while the Deputy Speaker position went to Hon Benjamin Kalu of Abia State, South East Zone. The ruling party claimed that the list was a product of consensus among its leaders and other stakeholders.

The protest

A few days after this zoning formulae was unveiled, there were protests from different camps within the ruling party. The protest was led by a former Governor of Zamfara State and Senator-elect, Abdullazizi Yari; a former Governor of Abia State and incumbent Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Senator Sani Musa (Niger State).

Understandably, the trio were interested in the positions and saw the zoning formulae adopted by the party as undemocratic. The aggrieved members took their protests to the National Secretariat of the APC where they met with the National Chairman of the party, Sen Abdullahi Adamu and made their positions known to the party.

Leader of the delegation, Senator Yari said he and his colleagues were not satisfied with the arrangement and expected the party to give everyone a fair chance allocating specific positions to specific zones instead of micro zoning them to individuals. While Yari agreed that the North West deserved to play a big role in the leadership of the 10th Senate, he was uncomfortable that he was being shut out going by the zoning formulae adopted by the party.

He argued that during the election, President Bola Tinubu got 63.4 percent of the votes in the North but got 36.6 percent of the votes in the South, a statistics that shows the strength of each region and the need to reward each according to their contributions to the victory of the party. In a veiled threat, Yari warned that unless their grievances were addressed the matter could snowball into a crisis that would give the opposition an opportunity to take over the leadership of the red chamber.

On his part, Sen Orji Uzor Kalu was unhappy with the zoning formulae because it appeared skewed against the South East. Kalu acknowledged that the APC may not have received mass support during the election but that should not be an excuse to exclude the region from the political equation. “The quantum of votes should not be the measurement.

We had a hurricane in our zone. We need one another and not the level of votes cast. Those who did not vote for the party today can vote for the party tomorrow if they are properly aligned. After all we have made progress. Before we used to be one or two Senators but it is no longer so. This thing did not only happen in the Southeast.

Many people from other areas where the presidential candidates came from voted along certain lines. I appeal to you people that you must cede something very reasonable to the South East. “What happened is that there was a presidential candidate from the south- east and the entire people of the area decided in a certain direction because if we look at the election, it was not only in the South-East that thing happened, that every part of the country had problems with voting,” he said.

The controversial zoning formulae also triggered a few protests from members-elect in the House of Representatives. The arrowhead of the protests in the Green Chambers was the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon Idris Wase (APC/ Plateau). Apparently, Wase had assumed that since the Speaker of the 9th House was on his way out to a higher political calling, he should have been a natural replacement.

He was visibly angry that his principal who was believed to have played a significant role in the nomination of the anointed candidates did not consider worthy to step into his shoes. Apart from Wase, other ranking members who kicked against the party’s zoning formulae included Hon Muktar Betara Aliyu, Hon Yusuf Gagdi; Alhassan Ado Doguwa and Hon Sada Soli Jibia.

They had all resolved to defy the party’s zoning arrangement before some of them were persuaded to support the anointed candidates. Besides these internal wrangling, there is also the Greater Majority Group, made up of members – elect from the opposition political parties. This group has the numerical strength to torpedo the APC zoning formulae but they may not be able to spring the expected surprise ow- ing to infiltration of their camp.

The dilemma

The dilemma in the whole tussle is that the members of the 10th National Assembly are currently torn between bowing to the supremacy of the ruling party or preserving the independence of the legislature. As they file out on Tuesday to choose their leaders, they should be mindful of where they cast their ballot.

A vote for the anointed candidates of the APC and indeed President Bola Tinubu would produce another rubber stamp legislature, while a vote for an independent minded leadership chosen freely from among them will help them perform their functions diligently and without fear or favour.

Observers and indeed many lawmakers believe that as done in other climes, the latter option is what is needed at this critical point in the democratic journey of the country. But how it pans out is Tinubu’s acid test.