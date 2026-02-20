N’Assembly Kicks Against FG’s Lip Service To Livestock Industry

…As Minister says, 65% of animals consume imported

The joint National Assembly Committee on Livestock Development, on Friday, lamented that the Federal Government was paying lip service to the development of the livestock industry in Nigeria two years after the creation of the Ministry.

This was as the Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhta Maiha, lamented that 65 % of animals consumed in the country on a yearly basis were usually imported, despite having potentials of red meat exportation value of N3.2 billion.

All these situations were unfolded during the budget defence session the Joint Committee had with the Ministry of Livestock Development at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The Minister had, in his presentation to the Committee on the performance of the 2025 budget and proposals for 2026, disclosed that out of N70 billion approved as take-off fund for the Ministry in 2024, only N20 billion had been released so far.

He also told the lawmakers that even the N10 billion appropriated for the Ministry as capital vote for the 2025 fiscal year, nothing was given out of the whole sum.

Provoked by this submission, members of the Committee led by Senator Shehu Buba (Bauchi South), expressed disbelief and called on the leadership of the Committee to write President Bola Tinubu on the need of urgent intervention in line with the primary aim of government, which is diversifying the nation’s economy with livestock development as done in Brazil, Argentina, Belgium, among others.

The Whip of the Senate, Senator Tahir Monguno (Borno North), in his comments, said that poor funding being experienced by the Ministry was totally at variance with the motive that brought it into existence.

“Establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development in 2024 was driven by the gospel of diversification of the Nation’s economy.

“It is, therefore, to my surprise and disgust that we are paying lip service to the livestock sector now.

“We need to drum it into the ears of the Executive that it is inherently contradictory to create the Ministry and woefully failed to fund it,” he said.

In his own comments, Senator Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central), alleged sabotage for the poor funding, which, according to him, may not be known to President Tinubu.

He therefore appealed to the Minister and top management staff of the Ministry, to voice out various challenges being faced by the Ministry, to enable the lawmakers take the matter to the relevant authorities for remedy.

“This is a Ministry that must be supported and well-funded by the federal government. I am suspecting sabotage of the zero capital allocation because Mr President meant well for the Livestock Development.

“The leadership of this committee should, as a matter of urgent national importance, write or meet Mr President for urgent intervention”, he said.

In his closing remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Shehu, said that the Mono sector economy doesn’t help any country, stressing it was the reason the Committee would do everything possible to ensure adequate funding for the Ministry for the required economic diversification trajectory.