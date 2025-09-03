N’Assembly Clerk Stresses Importance Of Hansard/Verbatim Reporters

…Says AI doesn’t reduce reporters’ relevance

The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Barr. Kamoru Ogunlana has stressed the importance of Hansard/Verbatim reporters in parliamentary business, notwithstanding the explosion of technological advancement.

Ogunlana stated this in his speech at the Annual National Delegates Conference of the Association of Hansard/Verbatim reporters of Nigeria held at the National Assembly, Abuja.

The CNA, who was represented by Dr. Yahaya Dan-Zaria, the Clerk of the House of Representatives, said that before this age of technology, without the Hansard reporters, it would have been impossible to capture the essence of parliamentary business in the votes and proceedings of the parliament.

His words: “Every time there is an argument on a particular matter, when a member says that he has not said something, it is only the Hansard reporters that will clear that thing, because they copy, they record things verbatim, but these days with this technology some machines transcribe in a way that you cannot even explain”.

Dr. Dan-Zaria said that he had been to the British parliament, where their mics automatically transcribe the submissions of members of the parliament in such a way that they not only transcribe, but they are ready to print.

However, he said that despite technology, Hansard reporters are still very relevant in the issue of language barrier, adding, “except you develop something that understands every language”.

“One of the problems of technology is that they have this issue of a language barrier. Even if you have a transcriber and you are speaking another language, the machine cannot understand that language, let alone transcribe it.

“Apparently, you need them on the ground, even if you have a machine to be able to distinguish between Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and other languages as it were. So, essentially, they are like the hearts of the parliament ordinarily.

“What they are doing now as a national conference is to bring themselves together because even ECOWAS used to come to the National Assembly every year and borrow like five of them to cover their sessions. This is how important they are. It’s an old practice, but you cannot do away with it.

“There are AI machines that can understand up to 120 languages, but even at that, not all the AI provisions have a perfect, complete encyclopedia of the languages. At a point when you ask it a question, it will start looking for answers because the encyclopedia built into it has not covered that area”.

He assured that the National Assembly was looking forward to giving Hansard reporters the tools they require, adding that, “in the last employment, we have employed about 50 because of their importance. The importance of the Hansard Report is not restricted to the chamber itself; even all these committee meetings, coverages of public hearings, etc, Hansard Reporters are supposed to be there. They are very crucial.

“The essence of the conference is to harmonise the workings of the Hansard parliamentary reporters, which most people do not understand. And specifically in the last two years, in the National Assembly, most of our Hansard reporters were becoming extinct; they were retiring, so we had to make efforts to borrow some from other institutions to continue our work.”

In his comment, the Executive Secretary, National Assembly Library Trust Fund NALTF, Mr Henry Nwawuba, noted that the relationship between Handsard/Verbatim reporting and the National Assembly Library could not be overemphasised.

Nwawuba said both institutions are the custodians of knowledge, fostering transparency and informed governance and creating public trust.

The Executive Secretary was represented by the Head of Human Resource and Administration, Mr. Ameh Moses, who also tasked the participants to uphold the highest standards of accuracy and integrity.