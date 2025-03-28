N’Assembly Cannot Override Constitutional Rights – Ezekwesili

Share

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, on Friday, said the National Assembly must align with the supremacy law of the Nigerian constitution.

Speaking via her verified X handle, the former Minister maintained that the Constitution is the supreme law of the land and that all Senate rules must align with its provisions.

Accusing the lawmakers of placing their rules above the Nigerian Constitution and the laws of the land, Ezekwesili said, “#Democracy101: Stop Enabling and Endorsing Democratic Aberration, Citizens

She said, “Do US Senate Rules supersede the US Constitution?

“No, U.S. Senate rules do not supersede the U.S. Constitution. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land, and all Senate rules must align with its provisions.

“Article I, Section 5 of the Constitution grants each house of Congress the authority to determine its own rules of proceedings, but these rules cannot conflict with constitutional principles.

“For example, Senate rules govern procedures like debate, voting, and committee structures, but they cannot override constitutional rights or powers. If a Senate rule were found to be unconstitutional, it would be invalidated.

“This is the United States- the country from which we borrowed our practice of the Presidential System.

“@nassnigeria @NGRSenate @HouseNGR have dubiously placed their “Senate Rules” above the Nigerian Constitution, the Laws of the Land and Judicial Precedents.

“The tail is now wagging the dog. A dangerous thing. How long do citizens want to lethargically permit this aberration to continue?

“The answer is in each of our hands.”

