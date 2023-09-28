N’Assembly Budget Stagnant for 13 Years –Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, has disclosed that the annual budget of the National Assembly has been stagnant for 13 years, despite inflation and attendant consequences. He said the expenditure of the federal legislature has gone up within the period without commensurate budgetary provisions to back it up. Abbas disclosed this when he received a delegation from the African Business Roundtable in Abuja yesterday.

He said: “Our budget has been stagnant for 13 years, but our expenditure has gone up within the period. In fact, at some points, the National Assembly budget came down from what it used to be in 2011.” The Speaker told the delegation led by the Executive Director (West Africa), Mr Dotun Ajayi: “I am pleased to inform you that the House has thought about what you’re talking about several months ago.

On July 27 we announced membership of 43 parliamentary friendship committees to find ways of improving our relations in terms of business and other aspects with them. “Two weeks ago, we increased it from 43 to 65. Just yesterday, we also included Serbia, making it 66,” he said, adding: “We are with you on this issue. This is noble. Even before you came, we thought about that.”

Earlier, Mr Ajayi said the recent coup in Niger Republic brought a new dimension to the engagements between some European countries and West Africa, noting that Niger has problem with only France in Europe, whereas the French government was planning to cut all forms of assistance to West Africa due to the coup.

“The president has been playing some roles behind the scene on this. The parliament needs to be seen to work with him on this. Our parliament should engage the French parliament and the EU.” Ajayi said the European Union has set aside 20 billion Euros for the Sub-Saharan Africa, noting, “We want to see a situation where your engagement increases what comes to Nigeria.

We’re proposing an engagement between you and your members for a partnership between you and the EU, as well as the French Parliament.”