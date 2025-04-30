N’Assembly Assures Unflinching Support For Progressive Institute

Share

The National Assembly has pledged unwavering support for the Progressive Institute, an initiative of the All Progressives Congress (APC), aimed at training young Nigerians on democratic values and governance.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, made this commitment on Wednesday while receiving the Director General of the Institute, Dr. Lanre Adebayo, and his management team during a courtesy visit to the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Barau, recounting his experience as a beneficiary of a similar initiative by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) of the United States, expressed his dedication to ensuring the Progressive Institute succeeds.

“I was among those who witnessed the unveiling of the Institute, and I’m one of its staunch admirers and supporters. I do this wholeheartedly for many reasons. One of them is my personal experience as a beneficiary of a similar initiative abroad. Since attending a training programme at the NDI, I’ve hoped for a similar institution in Nigeria,” he said.

He recalled that in 1999, after being elected to the House of Representatives in the Fourth Republic, he and other lawmakers received intensive training from the NDI — a body affiliated with the U.S. Democratic Party — to bridge the knowledge gap created by years of military rule.

“At that time, due to a prolonged absence of legislative governance caused by military interventions, many of us had little knowledge of legislative procedures. The NDI came and trained us, classroom-style, on how to function effectively as lawmakers. That training made us stand out among our peers,” he noted.

Barau emphasized the importance of the Progressive Institute in building capacity among politicians and aspiring leaders, and urged its leadership to broaden its reach beyond the APC.

“I urge you to extend your programmes to members of other political parties, both within and outside Nigeria. As the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, I also encourage you to extend your activities to the regional level. Even though there are varying ideologies within the ECOWAS legislative body, your work will be immensely valuable,” he added.

In his remarks, the Director General of the Progressive Institute, Dr. Lanre Adebayo, stated that the institute was created to strengthen Nigeria’s political ecosystem through training and capacity building in governance and leadership.

