N’Assembly Advances Plans For Diaspora Voting Bill

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has announced that the Federal Government is advancing plans for the Diaspora Voting Bill, which seeks to grant Nigerians living abroad the constitutional right to participate in national elections.

He disclosed this yesterday while declaring open a one-day Nigerian Stakeholders Engagement on Diaspora Governance (NiSEDiG 2025) and the inauguration of the Nigerians in Diaspora Response (NiDRes) Application and Website, organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora in conjunction with Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

Represented by Hon Patrick Umoh, member representing Ikot Ekpene/ Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal Constituency, the speaker described the initiative as “A major step towards extending democratic participation to all citizens and ensuring that every Nigerian voice is heard in the process of nation-building.”

He stated that the 10th House of Representatives regards diaspora engagement as a national priority, aligned with its legislative agenda of inclusion, accountability, and economic reforms.

Earlier, Tochukwu Chinedu Okere, Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora, said that the NiSEDiG 2025 initiative was designed to create a unified policy framework combining institutions, legislation, and technology to improve Diaspora Governance.