Nassarawa partners Shippers’ council on dry port project

Nassarawa State Government has said that it would partner with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) in order to establish an Inland Dry Port (IDP). The Executive Secretary of the council, Barr. Pius Akutah, disclosed this after a closed door meeting with the Governor of Nassarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule. Akuta explained that the state government was planning to visit the council as part of the efforts to fast-track the development of the dry port project in the state. The council’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Rebecca Adamu, said in a statement that the governor had issued directives on how the project could be actualised for the benefit of shippers in the state. Also, Akuta noted that the governor had directed the Attorney General of Nassarawa State to meet with the management of the Nassarawa Investment Agency to actualise the aspiration. Sule said: “Nassarwa State produces a large volume of sesame seed which necessitates the establishment of the Inland Dry Port in the state.”

Also, he stressed that Nasarrawa State was an advocate of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA ) and would ensure awareness creation in respect of the importance of the trade agreement for exporters in the state. It would be recalled that NSC as the ports economic regulator also facilitates the development of Inland dry port projects in the six-geo political zones of the country. The idea is to bring shipping facilities nearer to the hinterlands as well as decongest the seaports. Akutah believes that the dry ports project in many parts of the country will boost employment opportunities for Nigerians and increase substantial revenue generation for the government.