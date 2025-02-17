Nassarawa Assembly Screens Seven Commissioner Nominees

Share

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has screened seven out of sixteen nominees penned down by the state governor, Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the house Danladi Jatau suspended the screening of the immediate past Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Yakubu Kwanta, over allegations of insubordination.

Kwanta was stepped down due to his failure to appear before the House Committee on Environment to defend the ministry’s 2024 budget performance during his tenure.

Lawmakers also cited his repeated failure to honor invitations from the House, describing it as a disregard for the institution that had screened and confirmed him as a commissioner twice in the past.

During the screening session held on Monday at the Assembly complex in Lafia, the Speaker ruled that Kwanta must submit a formal apology before being considered for screening.

“Hon. Yakubu Kwanta should send a strong apology letter to the House over his actions when he served as commissioner before we can consider screening him,” Jatau said.

The issue was raised by Hon. Mohammed Adamu Omadefu, member representing Keana Constituency and Chairman of the House Committee on Environment.

Omadefu argued that Kwanta’s refusal to defend his ministry’s budget performance was a violation of legislative oversight and an affront to the House’s authority.

Several lawmakers, including Hon. Mohammed Garba Isimbabi, Hon. Ajegana Jacob Kudu, and Hon. Hudu A. Hudu, supported Omadefu’s stance, insisting that Kwanta’s actions undermined the integrity of the Assembly.

“No individual should be allowed to undermine this institution.

“His failure to appear before us shows a lack of respect, not just for the committee but for the entire House,” Omadefu added.

Governor Abdullahi Sule had on February 10 sent sixteen nominees for confirmation as members of the State Executive Council.

Those screened include: Hon. Umar Tanko Tunga (Awe LGA), Dr. John D.W. Mamman (Kokona LGA) Hajiya Munirat Abdullahi (Doma LGA), Mr. Gabriel Agbashi (Doma LGA), Barr. Isaac Danladi (Karu LGA), Princess Margaret Itaki Elayo (Keana LGA) and Dr. Ibrahim Tanko (Keffi LGA)

The Speaker congratulated the nominees and urged them to serve with integrity if confirmed and sworn in as members of the State Executive Council.

