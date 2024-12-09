NASS Working On Bill To Make Man O’war Recruitment Pool For Security — Eniade

Share

The Director General, Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, (CLTC) Adesoji Eniade, has said the National Assembly is currently considering a bill to establish an agency that would make the Man O’War, the pool for recruitment of personnel by Nigerian Armed Forces, security and paramilitary institutions.

Eniade stated this in Abuja while addressing journalists at the sidelines of the Second National Commanders’ Conference to commemorate the United Nations International Volunteer Day Celebration with the theme, “Positioned for Impact Championing Volunteering for a resilient safer schools” .

The proposed legislation, according to the Di – rector General, Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, (CLTC) Adesoji Eniade, has passed first reading at the House of Representatives. He said: “Presently we have a bill in the National Assembly.

It has enjoyed the first reading, awaiting the second reading. It was sponsored by the Chairman House Committee on Youth Development.

“The bill will further give Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre and Man o War, more muscle, more strength, and legal bite, that legal strength to do more, you know, for the betterment of the youth population. “That is why we say it should be a pool for recruitment of officers into the security agencies.

Share

Please follow and like us: