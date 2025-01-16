NASS Will Collaborate With Executive To Deliver Realistic Budget In 2025 – Akpabio

Share

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, reiterated the commitment of the National Assembly to collaborate with the Executive, to deliver a budget that is realistic and implementable in 2025.

Akpabio gave this assurance in his speech at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, during the stakeholder’s public hearing/ interactive session on the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

He acknowledged that Nigeria was currently undergoing trials that would shake the resolve of lesser nations, expressing optimism that within those challenges lies the seed of opportunity for the country to triumph at last.

Akpabio expressed faith that the 2025 budget has the potency to restore the lost glory of the country economically, describing it as a beacon of hope, a strategic instrument to secure peace, ignite prosperity, and lay the cornerstone of a stronger, more resilient Nigeria.

The statement reads: “It is with solemn duty and unyielding resolve that I warmly welcome you to this Stakeholders Public Hearing and Interactive Session on the 2025 Appropriation Bill, aptly themed “The 2025 Budget of Restoration: Securing Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity.”

“This is not an ordinary assembly, and this is not an ordinary moment. For we are not gathered here merely as legislators, public servants, or citizens, but as custodians of Nigeria’s destiny, stewards of its promise, and architects of its future.

“Our beloved nation faces trials that would shake the resolve of lesser nations, but I am here to affirm, with unshakable conviction, that within every challenge lies the seed of opportunity. The task before us is formidable, but it is neither beyond our reach nor beneath our determination.

“This budget, this “Budget of Restoration,” is a beacon of hope—a strategic instrument to secure peace, ignite prosperity, and lay the cornerstone of a stronger, more resilient Nigeria.

“This interactive session reflects the wisdom in the African proverb which says, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

“By coming together—government, private sector, and citizens— we can go far in crafting a budget that not only meets immediate needs but also builds a resilient and inclusive economy for generations to come. It demonstrates that governance is not a solitary endeavour but a collaborative mission.

“Let us, therefore, deliberate, in order to craft a budget that embodies the aspirations, struggles, and dreams of our people—a budget that restores faith, renews hope, rebuilds trust, and rekindles the promise of a brighter tomorrow.

“I extend my heartfelt commendation to the Chairman and members of the Appropriations Committee, whose diligence and dedication have been instrumental in steering this critical process.

“Their tireless engagement with stakeholders reflects the very essence of participatory governance and exemplary patriotism. Together, we must ensure that this budget is not a mere ledger of revenue and expenditures but a living document that prioritizes the welfare of every Nigerian.

“Historically, budgets have been pivotal in transforming societies, addressing inequalities, and fostering economic and industrial growth. Nations that have achieved remarkable progress understand that budgets must not only reflect the priorities of government but also the hopes and needs of the people.

“Therefore, let it be known that the National Assembly stands resolute in its commitment to collaborate with the Executive to deliver a budget that is realistic, implementable, and reflective of our shared national priorities. We shall uphold the sacred principles of accountability, ensuring that every naira spent is a naira well invested in the prosperity of our people.

“But let us also recognize a deeper truth: no budget, no matter how meticulously crafted, can succeed without the active participation and ownership of the people. As an African proverb wisely reminds us, “The man who uses a spoon with his neighbour does not eat alone.”

“This budget is our collective responsibility. Its success depends not only on those in government but on every Nigerian—on our shared determination to demand transparency, embrace accountability, and ensure its faithful implementation.

“Distinguished colleagues, esteemed stakeholders, and patriotic citizens, we stand at the threshold of history. The road ahead may be steep, but it is a road worth travelling. Together, through dialogue, cooperation, and unwavering resolve, we can transform this budget into a tool of restoration, a vehicle of transformation, and a symbol of our collective triumph over adversity.

“On behalf of the National Assembly, I express my profound gratitude to all who have dedicated their time and energy to this process. Your voices are the lifeblood of our democracy, and your contributions today will shape the legacy we leave for generations yet unborn.

“Now, with the spirit of unity and the resolve of a nation that refuses to falter, I declare this Public Hearings/Interactive Session on the 2025 Appropriation Bill officially open.”

